Telangana Sarpanch orders killing of 1,000 dogs, carcasses found in dumpyard

Hyderabad: Carcasses of around 100 dogs were recovered on Sunday, February 1, in Abbapur village of Telangana’s Jagtial district. The killings were reportedly ordered by the village Sarpanch.

The Gollapally police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the village head, the vice-president, the panchayat secretary, and other members under Sections 325 (mischief), read with 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This was the second such case reported in under ten days, with the last incident in Warangal recording the death of nearly 200 stray dogs, who were also buried later.

“I received information from an activist that dogs were being killed in Abbapuram village by administering poisonous injections. I visited the village with her and also the dump yard, where the carcasses of the dogs were being buried in a pit. While we were there, a tractor carrying more carcasses arrived,” the complainant Abdulapuram Goutham said.

Almost 100 canines had been killed in the village, he added.

Over 1000 stray dogs have died: Animal rights groups

Since the Supreme Court ruled that every stray must be removed, sterilised and vaccinated, and subsequently transferred to facilities, the sarpanch of villages in Telangana began a new trend of promising the removal of the “stray dogs issue” during the panchayat election held in December 2025.

The ruling received massive backlash from animal lovers who had taken to the streets to protest against the order.

With several reports of alleged mass killing of dogs, Animal rights activists and charities have said that the correct number of dogs killed is much higher. At least 1,000 dogs have been removed using various means since December 2025, they claimed.