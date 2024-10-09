Telangana SC sub categorisation: CM issues orders to form committee

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, October 9, ordered officials to constitute a ‘One-Man Commission’ for the implementation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) sub categorisation in accordance with the Supreme Court’s recent verdict and asked them to submit the commission report in 60 days.

The Telangana chief minister decided to constitute a one man commission with a retired High Court judge to avoid any legal difficulties and set a 60 days deadline to submit the report. “The meeting also decided to take into consideration the 2011 Census to enumerate the SC population. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one man commission to get the required information from all departments to prepare the report,” said a release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

“The Chief Minister made it clear that new job notifications will be issued based on the report submitted by the one man commission,” added the release. The order was issued during a review on the implementation of sub categorization of the SCs and BC social and economic caste survey at the state secretariat. Revanth Reddy also analyzed the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorization and regrouping of castes in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana to form commission on SC sub-categorisation

The members of Cabinet Sub Committee on SC categorization – N Uttam kumar Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka also briefed the Telangana chief minister about the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee and the implementation of SC categorization in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and the steps which are being taken in Haryana in the meeting, added the release.

At the meeting, it was decided to hand over all the representations to the one man commission and the chief minister also ordered the officials to make arrangements for the visit of one man commission to the erstwhile 10 districts ( everyday one district) to receive appeals and complaints at the field level.