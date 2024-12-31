Telangana school headmasters threaten protest over attack on Dalit headmaster

Hyderabad: The government school headmasters across Telangana have threatened to launch a protest if the police fail to take action against the individuals who attacked the headmaster of a school in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district ten days ago.

P. Ramulu, a Dalit headmaster, was beaten up and allegedly forced to apologize to a Class VIII student who was observing Ayyappa Deeksha and is a student of the school.

The issue arose on December 21 when the headmaster of Government High School, Thukkuguda mandal, allegedly asked the student to stand and recite mathematical tables. However, the boy claimed that the headmaster kicked him in the classroom.

The incident was reported, and the message was shared in a WhatsApp group. On the next working day, a mob of more than 50 people reached the school and caught hold of the headmaster. The headmaster was manhandled, and his clothes were torn by the Ayyappa devotees. The staff somehow managed to rescue P. Ramulu. A police complaint was lodged, and a case was registered against the mob under various sections of the BNS Act and SC/ST Act.

Ten days after the incident, various Dalit organizations have vocally protested against the attack. High Court advocate P. Vishnu stated that the mob that entered the school consisted of VHP and Bajrang Dal members dressed in Ayyappa Swamy attire.

“We understand that the attack was on a headmaster who belongs to the Scheduled Caste group. A 60-year-old headmaster was attacked and forced to touch the feet of the student—something unheard of. The police should take action and invoke attempt-to-murder charges,” said advocate Vishnu, a member of the advocates’ association.