Telangana: School timings reduced as heatwave hits state

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the students, School Education Department on Wednesday reduced the timings of the schools in Telangana for one week. The decision has been taken keeping in view of heatwave forecast.

Primary, upper primary, and high schools under government, government-aided and private management can function from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The mid-day meal will be provided before 11:30 a.m.

The new school timings will be applicable from March 31 to April 6.

Earlier, it was announced that the school timings will be from 7:45 am to 12 noon. It was also mentioned that the school will run till the last working day i.e., May 20.

Temperature forecast

As per the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature in the state is likely to rise to 42 degrees Celsius whereas, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 39 degrees Celsius whereas, the minimum temperature may jump to 25 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall is expected in the state.