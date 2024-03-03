Telangana schools to run half day from Mar 15 owing to Summer

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Education Department has announced half-day schooling from March 15 due to rising temperatures and discomfort caused by the scorching summer sun.

All the private and government schools in Telangana will operate half-day. This schedule adjustment will be in effect from March 15 to April 23, with classes running from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

The aim is to prioritize the well-being and comfort of students and staff members during hot weather conditions. The decision seeks to mitigate the impact of increasing temperatures and create a more conducive learning environment for all stakeholders in the education sector.