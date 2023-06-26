Telangana: ‘Scientific Beekeeping’ seminar held in Mulugu

Hyderabad: The Integrated Development Beekeeping Center (IBDC) organized a state-level seminar on ‘Scientific Beekeeping’ on Monday.

The seminar aimed to promote the adoption of scientific practices in beekeeping and create awareness about the importance of bees in the ecosystem.

The National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) has awarded the project Integrated Development of Beekeeping Center (IBDC) to Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu during the year 2023 for an amount of Rs.520.38 Lakhs and accordingly, the center has been established with all the necessary infrastructure.

The IBDC has also conducted training for the farmers and other stakeholders at district and state level; and also organized seminars.

The IBDC served as a significant milestone in promoting scientific beekeeping practices and fostering collaboration among experts and practitioners.

The Seminar provided a platform for bringing together esteemed dignitaries, experts, progressive beekeepers, farmers, students. In the seminar, 250 farmers, beekeepers, officials from the Forest, Agriculture and Horticulture departments, National Bee Board, NABARD, scientist from Prof. PJSTSAU and SKLTSHU, officials from Khadi and Village Industries Commission and officers, staff, faculty and students of FCRI participated, a press note informed.

R M Dobriyal, IFS, PCCF(HoFF), Priyankaa Varghese, IFS, Dean, FCRI; Dr Haragopal, GM, NABARD; Dr. N K Patle, Executive Director, National Bee Board and Dr K.Lakshmirao, Rtd. Assistant Director, KVIC addressed the participants and created awareness on scientific beekeeping to enhance the income to the stakeholders and pollination services of honeybees to enhance both quality and quantity of crop production.

The event created a conducive environment for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing best practices, ultimately contributing to the growth and sustainability of the beekeeping industry, the press note said.