Telangana: Scorching heat continues, Nalgonda records 45.1° Celsius

Hyderabad: Various districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, continue to endure scorching temperatures, with Teekya Thanda in Nalgonda district reaching a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, April 23.

In Hyderabad, Banjara Hills saw temperatures rise to 43 degrees Celsius, while Maruthi Nagar in Kothapet and Mettuguda peaked at 42.9 degrees Celsius.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts dry weather in Hyderabad for the next three days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Other districts may experience isolated light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with maximum temperatures ranging from 38 to 43 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 25 to 28 degrees Celsius.