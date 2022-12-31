Telangana: SCR carries 143 km long electrification of rails in Nanded

Hyderabad: Taking ahead its ‘mission electrification’, South Central Railway (SCR) has carried out electrification works in the Nanded division and successfully electrified 143 km of rails in various sections.

SCR has added 188 km of railway lines to its electrified network in the past seven days and a total of 574 Km have been electrified to date since April 2022.

The performance of SCR with regard to the electrification of railway lines during April-December.

The electrification of rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding changes in traction power, reduces en route detention of both the coaching and freight trains, and improves the average speed of the trains.



Potential to introduce more trains in these sections due to the enhancement of sectional capacity increases while saving fuel costs at the same time.

The 143 km electrification done across the Nanded division includes the section between Kosai and Himayatnagar for a distance of 82 km as part of the Manmad-Mudkhed-Secunderabad.

Electrification was further taken up in the section between Rotegaon and Aurangabad for a distance of 61 km as part of the Pimpalkutti-Mudkhed electrification project.

Out of 143 km, around 135 km stretch falls under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra, while the rest comes under Telangana.

SCR aims at completing the electrification of the entire network by the next financial year.

The sections commissioned in the current financial year include

Washim – Hingol Deccan for 46.3 km

Kalkın – Tummanamgutta for 49.9 km

Khanapur-Latur Road for 98.7 km

Manoharabad – Kamareddi for 673 km

Aravalli – Nidadavolu for 32.8 km

Bhavanapalem Sattupalli for 143 km

Gooty Bypass line for 3.2 km

Mahabubnagar Gadical for 72.7 km

New Piduguralla – Saxalyancam for 46 km

Kosai Himatnagar for 82 km

Bolegaon-Aurangabad for 61 km

General manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain complimented his staff from the electrical wing and Nanded division for the excellent teamwork and dedication put up in executing the electrification works.

Arun Kumar added that the electrification works are progressing few other sections will be brought under the purview of electrification soon.