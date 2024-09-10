Telangana: SCR felicitates 6 staffers for detecting breaches on tracks

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) recently honoured six employees for their swift action in identifying track breaches during the heavy rains, which helped avert a major mishap.

Arun Kumar Jain, the General Manager of SCR, awarded certificates of merit to these dedicated individuals, recognizing their commitment to safety in train operations.

The recipients of the certificates included G Mohan, a trackman at Nekkonda; B Jagadeesh, a trackman at Mahbubabad; K Krishna, also a trackman at Mahbubabad; B Zailsingh, a Bridgeman at Mahbubabad; V Saida Naik, a Junior Engineer in Permanent Way (JE/PW) at Mahbubabad; and P Raja Mouli, a Senior Section Engineer in Permanent Way (SSE/PW) at Mahbubabad.

Their vigilance and prompt reporting of the track issues were crucial in ensuring the safety of train operations during adverse weather conditions.

In conjunction with the awards ceremony, SCR also released a booklet titled “Performance & Achievements (2022-23, 2023-24): Two glorious years of excellence,” celebrating the organization’s accomplishments over the past two years.

This initiative highlights SCR’s commitment to excellence and safety in railway operations.