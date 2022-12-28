Telangana: SCR to run 94 special trains for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 92 special trains between various locations for the Sankranti festival. The reserved and unreserved coaches for the special train services will be divided across various passenger segments on Tuesday.

Travellers who want reserved accommodations can purchase tickets online through the IRCTC website. Similarly, customers who want to take an unreserved coach can buy their tickets through a mobile app.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain urged rail customers to make use of the zone’s improved travel amenities and to travel safely and without issues. “The zone is taking up many efforts to handle the Sankranti rush and give transportation amenities to the people smoothly,” he added.

In addition, officials are developing plans to introduce additional special trains based on the availability of resources such as rolling stock, routes, employees, etc.

The trains start in January 2023.