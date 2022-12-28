Telangana: SCR to run 94 special trains for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 92 special trains between various locations for the Sankranti festival. The reserved and unreserved coaches for the special train services will be divided across various passenger segments on Tuesday.
Travellers who want reserved accommodations can purchase tickets online through the IRCTC website. Similarly, customers who want to take an unreserved coach can buy their tickets through a mobile app.
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain urged rail customers to make use of the zone’s improved travel amenities and to travel safely and without issues. “The zone is taking up many efforts to handle the Sankranti rush and give transportation amenities to the people smoothly,” he added.
In addition, officials are developing plans to introduce additional special trains based on the availability of resources such as rolling stock, routes, employees, etc.
The trains start in January 2023.
- 07067 Machilipatnam – Kurnool City Sat, Tue, Thu 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17
- 07068 Kurnool City – Machilipatnam Sun, Wed, Fri 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18
- 07445 Kakinada Town – Lingampalli Mon, Wed, Fri 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18
- 07446 Lingampalli – Kakinada Town Tue, Thu, Sat 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19
- 07185 Machilipatnam – Secunderabad Sun 1, 8, 15
- 07186 Secunderabad – Machilipatnam Sun 1, 8, 15
- 07095 Machilipatnam – Tirupati Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16
- 07096 Tirupati – Machilipatnam Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17
- 07698 Vijayawada – Nagarsol Fri 6, 13
- 07699 Nagarsol – Vijayawada Sat 7, 14
- 07607 Purna – Tirupati Mon 2, 9, 16
- 07608 Tirupati – Purna Tue 3, 10, 17
- 07605 Tirupati – Akola Fri 6, 13
- 07606 Akola – Tirupati Sun 8, 15
- 07165 Secunderabad – Cuttack Fri 6,13
- 07166 Cuttack – Secunderabad Sat 7, 14
- 07431 Nanded – Brahmapur Sat 7,14
- 07432 Brahmapur – Nanded Sun 8,15
- 07093 Nanded – Yesvantpur Mon 2,9
- 07094 Yesvantpur – Nanded Tue 3,10
- 07265 Hyderabad – Yesvantpur Tue 3,10,17
- 07266 Yesvantpur – Hyderabad Wed 4,11,18
- 07233 Secunderabad – Yesvantpur Thu 5,12,19
- 07234 Yesvantpur – Secunderabad Fri 6,13,20