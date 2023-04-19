Telangana scraps 25% intermediate weightage for EAMCET exam

Hyderabad: Beginning this year, candidates in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Admission Test (TS EAMCET) will be assigned ranks solely based on their performance in the admission test.

The state government has eliminated the intermediate’s 25% weightage starting this year, The higher education published GO MS No.18 to that effect on Wednesday, modifying GO MS 73 issued in 2011.

“Candidates who secured qualifying marks in EAMCET and candidates belonging to SC and ST category for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed should be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of the marks secured in EAMCET only,” the amendment reads.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government modified this rule in recent years, and it has since been totally repealed.

The EAMCET 2023 AM exam will be performed on May 10 and 11, and the engineering test will be held on May 12, 13, and 14. Both tests will be administered in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.