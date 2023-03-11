Telangana Secretariat complex to be inaugurated on April 30: KCR

Hyderabad: After inspecting the construction works at the Secretariate on Friday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that that the complex would be inaugurated on April 30.

He further declared that the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar would be unveiled on April 14, marking the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

“On the occasion, a massive public meeting would be organised at NTR Stadium, inviting people from weaker sections from across the state,” he added.

Adding on to his announcement, he said that all ministers and other officials would be allocated chambers in the Secretariat on April 20, enabling them to commence operations from April 30 effectively.

The Telangana Martyrs Memorial would be inaugurated on the banks of Hussain Sagar on June1 following which a grand celebration of Telangana Formation Day would be organised on June 2.

“The construction of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue, the Secretariat and the Martyrs’ Memorial within the same locality, has a lot of significance,” said KCR.

He added saying, “The Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial will be a constant reminder to all elected representatives visiting the Secretariat about the sacrifices of people to achieve Telangana State.”

While convening a joint meeting of BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislative Party and the general body at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, KCR said that the 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue is to emphasise the need to treat all equally and act with responsibility.