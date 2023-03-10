Hyderabad: KCR inspects works of Secretariat, Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday inspected the ongoing works at the new Secretariat building, which are in the final stages of completion along with inspecting works at the BR Ambedkar statue, and the Martyrs Memorial,

He was accompanied by the roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, MLAs Balka Suman and A Jeevan Reddy, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials.

KCR initially inspected the elevation works, fountains, green lawns, and masonry works at the Secretariat building which is to be inaugurated soon.

Complimenting the officials on the ventilation provided throughout the complex, KCR visited his chamber built on the sixth floor of the complex and expressed contentment over the final touches.

The gold bordering on the white walls and marble flooring, which is in sync with the wall colors and wide corridors, was appreciated by KCR who also enquired about the furniture and facilities being arranged for officials working who will be working in his chamber.

The chief minister further inspected the collector’s conference hall, GAD protocol officials’ chambers, and the waiting lounges for elected public representatives and VIPs.

“Depending on the staff strength in a particular department, the sections should be designed and arranged,” he suggested.

Road works within and outside the complex in addition to parking area checks were also taken up by the state’s chief.

KCR inspects BR Ambedkar Statue and Martyrs’ Memorial

The 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was also inspected by the chief minister on Friday who checked the auditorium, water fountain and landscaping works and inquired about its completion with minister Koppula Eshwar.

KCR later visited the Martyrs’ Memorial to inspect the auditorium, laser show facility, ramps and parking facilities.