Telangana Secretariat conferred with Indian Green Building Council Award

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd May 2023 8:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: New Secretariat building of Telangana ahead of its inauguration, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_24_2023_000204B)

Hyderabad: The freshly launched Telangana Secretariat complex has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Green Building Council Award.

The members of the IGBC called on roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday and presented the award to him.

Prashanth Reddy credited the state government for constructing the Secretariat with state of art facilities and being environmentally friendly.

Delighted over receiving the award, Prashanth Reddy said that it was chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision that has successfully increased the green cover in Telangana by 7.7 percent since the state formation.

“Telangana government further plans to install solar power panels at the Secretariat in order to save electricity and encourage renewable energy,” said Prashanth Reddy.

