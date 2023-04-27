Telangana Secretariat to be guarded like a fortress

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Special Police are gearing up to take care of the security of the new secretariat complex to be inaugurated by the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

The Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, asked the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) to deploy its personnel to take care of its security. A few hundred men of the TSSP will be shortly trained in patrolling, access control, anti-sabotage checks and frisking to enable them to take over the new task. Already, some were provided basic training at the Integrated Training Academy Moinabad by the Intelligence Security Wing.

The Hyderabad police will deploy its anti-sabotage teams along with sniffer dogs and women personnel from the City Security Wing. The six-storied building will have around 100 personnel guarding each shift.

Senior police officials are busy making security arrangements for the inauguration of the new secretariat. In the new Secretariat building, there will be a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the OCTOPUS stationed around the clock to foil any terror attack or sabotage attempt.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials will visit the new Secretariat complex before its inauguration and inspect the security arrangements personally. The Special Protection Force of the Telangana police was guarding the new Secretariat building during its construction.

A command and control centre is set up at the security building in the secretariat complex and round-the-clock monitoring will be done using 300 closed-circuit cameras installed in and around the building. Armed guards will be stationed at the sentry posts and entry/exit points of the buildings. Two fire tenders will be stationed round the clock in the new Secretariat building.