Telangana: Security tightens up at KCR’s Karimnagar residence

Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 16th August 2022 11:36 am IST
Telangana chief minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Security has been tightened up around Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s house, also called the North Telangana Bhavan at Teegalaguttapalli in Karimnagar (rural) Mandal. Though the reason behind it is not known yet, for four days more security personnel, both in uniform and in plain clothes are assigned posts in and around the residence at all times. 

TRS sources were quoted as saying by The New Indian Express that the CM will be heading to Karimnagar to attend the weddings of MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar’s daughter and Korukanti Chandar’s daughter on August 31. However, the information is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Though the police state that it is a routine exercise, it is learned that the CM’s security wing is monitoring the security arrangements. The security staff is clicking photographs of persons and vehicles that are arriving at CM’s residence. 

During the Independence Day celebrations, a few party leaders had access to enter the residence. The national flag was hoisted by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar at the North Telangana Bhavan building on Monday.

