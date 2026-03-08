Telangana seeks 3-month extension for Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao

Rao's tenure ended in August last year, but the Union government extended it for another seven months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th March 2026 4:57 pm IST
Portrait of Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao smiling in formal attire.
Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sought a three-month tenure of service for Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

A proposal was reportedly sent to the Centre.

Rao’s tenure ended in August last year, but the Union government extended it for another seven months. This will end on March 31.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The state government recently launched the 99-day Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika, slated to conclude in June. It is believed that a new appointee could delay the programe, according to a Times of India report.

Ten officers have been shortlisted, one of them is likely to succeed Ramakrishna. Among the names are special chief secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Vikas Raj.

Ranjan is the head of the Municipal Administration Department, and Raj heads the Transport, Roads and Buildings department.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th March 2026 4:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button