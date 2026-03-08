Telangana seeks 3-month extension for Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sought a three-month tenure of service for Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

A proposal was reportedly sent to the Centre.

Rao’s tenure ended in August last year, but the Union government extended it for another seven months. This will end on March 31.

The state government recently launched the 99-day Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika, slated to conclude in June. It is believed that a new appointee could delay the programe, according to a Times of India report.

Ten officers have been shortlisted, one of them is likely to succeed Ramakrishna. Among the names are special chief secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Vikas Raj.

Ranjan is the head of the Municipal Administration Department, and Raj heads the Transport, Roads and Buildings department.