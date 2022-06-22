Telangana sees 434 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to see a substantial rise in new COVID-19 cases with 434 fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to 7,97,138.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 292.

A health department bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,347.

The recovery rate stood at 99.15 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 27,754 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 2,680, it said.