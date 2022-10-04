Telangana sees 74 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th October 2022 10:39 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,38,182.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases at 46.

According to a COVID-19 bulletin, 98 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,33,486.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 7,796 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 585, it said.

