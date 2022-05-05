Telangana sees rise in active COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is increasing continuously for the past few days.

Although the daily count of COVID-19 cases is under control, the active cases are slowly climbing.

As per a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state is 354 which was 296 on April 28.

Within a week, the active cases in the state increased by around 20 percent.

39 new COVID-19 cases reported

On Wednesday, the state reported 39 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases took the tally to 792147.

Out of the total cases, 22 were reported in Hyderabad.

Although the active cases are increasing in the state, no new fatality took place on Wednesday. The death toll in the state continues to be 4111.

India reports marginal rise in COVID cases

Meanwhile, India reported a rise in the daily count of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry on May 5 said that India reported 3275 fresh cases in 24 hours. Also, 55 fatalities were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,975.

The active caseload also reported a rise to stand at 19,719, accounting for 0.05 percent of the country’s total positive cases.