Telangana sees rise in dengue, vector-borne diseases amid monsoon

Hyderabad: As monsoon rains continue across Telangana, the state has reported a noticeable increase in vector-borne diseases. Between April and June 2025, 433 dengue cases were recorded, though no deaths were reported, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha.

The figures show a year-on-year rise in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases. Malaria cases increased slightly from 70 in 2024 to 74 this year (till May), while chikungunya cases rose sharply from 170 to 1,588. No cases of kala-azar or Japanese encephalitis were reported during this period.

Kerala reports highest number of dengue cases, deaths

Nationally, India recorded 13,052 dengue cases and 19 related deaths between April and June 2025. Kerala reported the highest number of dengue cases at 3,871, along with 16 deaths. Tamil Nadu followed with 3,023 cases and two deaths. Maharashtra (1,345 cases), Karnataka (1,480), and Andhra Pradesh (376) also registered significant numbers, with Andhra Pradesh reporting one dengue-related death.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, although total dengue and chikungunya cases across India were lower this year compared to the same period in 2024, a few states and union territories showed marginal increases. Officials attributed the improved detection and reporting to better surveillance and the digitised Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

To review preparedness, an inter-ministerial meeting was held on July 2 to assess the dengue situation in nine high-burden states.