Early detection key to prevent Dengue: Hyderabad doctors

Hyderabad: With the Nation Dengue Day being observed on May 16, it’s essential to understand how the infection impacts the body.

The National Dengue Day is observed every year on May 16 to spread awareness and promote preventive actions. Each year, there is a special theme to focus the campaign.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabad-based doctors shared their expertise regarding the infection.

Addressing a query regarding the impact of climate change on dengue, Dr Monalisa Sahu, a consultant clinical microbiologist from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, said, “In recent times, there is an increase in dengue cases during times when it was uncommon.”

The doctor further said that there is a spurt of dengue cases due to climate change. Climate changes occur due to deforestation and other factors. Heavy rainfall leads to mosquito breeding; this increases the vector population,” she added.

The consultant further called for prevention against mosquito bites.

Are there severe cases of dengue in city?

Speaking of the number of cases, Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidi, General Physician from Caspian Hospital, said, “There is a 100 percent impact of climate change on dengue. Unseasonal rainfall is a major reason which leads to stagnant water. The stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

Construction sites, dumping yards and rooftops are major breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “Humidity causes extension of the breeding season. Previously, the months of August, September, and October used to produce most cases of dengue and other mosquito-borne infections,” the general physician said.

However, today, mosquito-borne infections are commonly diagnosed during the summer season in April and May. “One of the reasons for cases of dengue fever increasing could be urbanisation and the lack of a proper drainage system,” the doctor added.

Also Read Telangana: Health Minister monitors Dengue cases in the state

The doctor further said that the disease has become common even in the low-risk zones in Hyderabad.

Steps for prevention

Addressing a query on health care providers adapting to climate change, the doctor said, “It is for the public health officials to integrate climate change and health care policies.”

He further alluded to an initiative of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of which everyone, including politicians, was asked to post a picture of themselves cleaning their house.

Listing the preventive measures, the doctor advised using mosquito nets to cover windows during evening; using mosquito repellants and keeping the body fully covered. He further explained, “Ades Aegypti is a specific type of mosquito which causes dengue, bites during day-time. In order to prevent this mosquito we must get rid of stagnant water.”

Fumigation is also one method to keep the mosquitoes at bay by cleaning the breeding grounds for the mosquitoes. “Not all fever cases are dengue cases, at times a patient suffering from flu may exhibit symptoms of dengue. In such cases early diagnosis is key,” the general physician added.

He urged the public not to be averse to testing, adding that it may cost some money; however, the tests may help prevent dengue from advancing.