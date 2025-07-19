GHMC prepares to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan held a review meeting with health officials on Saturday, July 19, to discuss preventive measures against the spread of dengue in the city.

The commissioner instructed anti-larvae operations to be carried out in slums, houses and apartments and directed that special measures must be taken to prevent mosquito breeding in water bodies.

He also ordered that fogging must be done regularly in government hostels and asked deputy commissioners and assistant medical officers should visit Urban PHCs (Primary Health Centres) daily to review the situation.

The commissioner also emphasised ELISA testing for dengue diagnosis, adding that dengue diagnosis tests should be widely conducted on those suffering from fever.

He stated that pathology labs have been instructed to ensure that patients suspected of dengue visit the labs in person, enabling proper detection through rapid tests. Additionally, doctors have been directed to only use the ELISA test for confirming dengue diagnoses.

He also instructed doctors to visit colonies where dengue cases have been registered and assess the health conditions of those colonies. In case more cases are registered, fever surveys should be conducted in the colony.

He also emphasised ‘dry day’ activities, urging people to empty and clean all containers that collect and hold water.

Also Read GHMC issues advisory for rains in Hyderabad on Saturday

Progress on road safety drive

Later, the commissioner also reviewed the progress of the road safety drive launched in the city a week ago and asked for details on pothole filling, catch pits and central medium repairs in the city.

Engineering officials informed that out of a total of 8,000 potholes identified, 4,500 have been filled.

The commissioner instructed that all work be completed by the coming week and also directed officials to complete the work on pending storm water drains, CRMP and water logging points expeditiously.

The commissioner asked for surveys to be conducted in all 150 wards, making way for future Nala planning. Calculations of manholes and catchpits, along with nala mapping, will allow GHMC to play an important role in flood prevention.