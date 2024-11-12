Telangana sees skyrocketing onion rates, distressing consumers

Hyderabad: Onion prices across Telangana have significantly soared over the past few days causing distress among customers. The cost claimed from Rs. 40-60 kg to Rs. 70-80 per kg at the wholesale markets.

At the wholesale markets, the cost of onion a kg has increased to Rs 62-Rs 65 depending on the quality. At retail markets, it is sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, higher than the price three to four months back.

Traders blame extensive damage caused by heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra regions the reason behind the surge in prices. “An increase of Rs. 2,000 per quintal is witnessed. Due to low supply there is a shortage and the prices will continue to hover around Rs 80 until November end,” said Sunil Kumar, a trader at Osmangunj market.

Onion arrives in Hyderabad from Nashik in Maharashtra, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The kharif crop has been reportedly damaged to a large extent imn these regions during the September rains.

“We are getting around 150 trucks at the Malakpet market as against an average of 200 truckloads a day. So there is a low supply and hence price increase,” an official stated.

In view of the price increase, the buyers have scaled down the purchase of onions and hotels have cut down their purchases in the market.