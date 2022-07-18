Telangana: Seethakka clarifies amid rumours of voting for Murmu

Hyderabad: Following the presidential elections in Telangana on Monday, posts on social media claimed that Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, from Mulugu constituency voted for the wrong candidate. The minister later clarified that she requested a new ballot paper as the first one had ink on it.

“I am tied to my ideals, and would give my life up for them. There was a mark on top of the ballot paper, and I waited for reassurance that it would not affect my vote. I voted solely for my party’s candidate,” Seethakka said in a video she posted to her official Twitter account.

Wrong speculations are roaming about my #PresidentialElection vote if I voted for NDA why would I ask for another ballot before I caste my vote? Their was sketch mark on top of the ballot not on the names so I asked another ballot EC denied it, voted for My party candidate. pic.twitter.com/8ULeTq4yqI — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim told the media on Monday that he voted for the NDA’s candidate Murmu. “It’s my personal decision as I’ve listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that’s why voted for her,” said Moquim.

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday.

Congress is supporting the candidature of joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential poll.