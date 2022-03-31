Telangana: Senior treasury assistant takes bribe, arrested

Hyderabad: A female senior assistant at the Narsarpur Sub-Treasury office, in Medak, was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rupees 4,000, on Wednesday.

The accused, K Mamatha, was arrested for accepting the bribe from MD Abdul Khadeer, the son of a retired teacher.

According to the officials, Khadeer’s parents are no more and he wished to avail their death benefits.

For over a year, he went around the STO in order to get his request processed, however, Mamatha purposefully delayed the release of the benefits. She demanded a sum of Rs 4000 as a bribe to process Khadeer’s request.

Mamtha was then arrested by the officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau and was produced before the First Additional Special Judge, for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.