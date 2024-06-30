Telangana: ‘Serial killer’ held for 6 rape-murders in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: The Mahbubnagar police have apprehended a ‘serial killer’ who allegedly raped and killed six women over the past two years.

The accused has been identified as B Kasamaiah, also known as Kasim, a daily-wage labourer who used to sleep on pavements. He is suspected of being involved in six murders, five of which were women. It is alleged that he raped and then murdered his victims.

According to a TOI report, out of six victims, three have been identified. The lone male victim, identified as Mallesh, a labourer, was murdered over financial disputes.

According to TOI reports, the accused was arrested following the discovery of an unidentified woman near a bridge in Amistapur village in Mahabubnagar on May 22. Her neck was slit, and she sustained major head injuries after being smashed by a boulder. Based on the trail of CCTV footage, the police asked the locals to identify the accused, which led to Kasim.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ambulance driver stabbed to death in Jagathgirigutta

After being arrested, the accused allegedly admitted that he met the victim near a liquor shop. After buying her alcohol, he promised to pay her in exchange for sexual favours. However, when the victim demanded more money and he refused and murdered her.

Suspicious about his behaviour, police continued to interrogate him further, and according to TOI reports, he confessed to killing five other people. He was arrested for killing the victims in the police station limits of Bhoothpur, Hanwada, Wanaparthy, Bijinapally, and Mahabubnagar Rural.

A case has been registered, and he was produced before the court, which placed him under judicial remand.

Further investigation is under way.