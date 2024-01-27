Telangana: Serial offender from Andhra arrested after three years

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police in Mahabubnagar arrested a 32-year-old serial offender, accused in 28 criminal cases, including 25 chain-snatching incidents, 2 robberies and 1 dacoity. A non-bailable warrant is currently pending against him.

The accused – Mycherla Ganesh, a resident of Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh – had migrated from Telagnaga three years ago. He was currently residing in Shivarampally, Ranga Reddy district.

Ganesh was handed over to the Gajuwaka police station in Visakhapatnam. The authorities produced him before the Tahsildar in Mahabubnagar and subsequently bound him over.