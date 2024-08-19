Telangana: Seven injured in stray dog attack

Hyderabad: Seven persons were injured on Sunday, August 18 after a rabid dog went on a biting spree in Bhupalpally district.

Initially, the dog attacked a 5-year-old girl standing near her house; and then it attacked six others in Nugur village of the district.

All the victims were treated at the local government hospital. Later, villagers caught the dog and handed it over to the municipal authorities.

This is the latest dog bite incident in the state. Previously on August 10 BRS MLA T Harish Rao alleged over 335 incidents of stray dog attacks, in the last eight months across Telangana and Hyderabad.

“Dog attacks on children are becoming a routine. As many as 335 dog bite incidents in the last eight months. It is appalling that the Telangana government considers death due to dog bites as a common occurrence. This would not have happened if proper action was taken,” Rao said in a statement.

The Siddipet MLA was referring to a series of stray dog attacks that took place recently in Telangana including Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS alleges 335 stray dog attacks in 8 months across Telangana

On August 9 a seven-year-old differently-abled boy was attacked by a stray dog at his residence in Kokapet while he was asleep. The boy was alone at the time of the attack.

On the same day, a newborn was eaten by dogs inside the MGM hospital in Warangal. The baby whose gender couldn’t be identified due to the badly damaged condition of the body, was estimated to be two days old.

On August 8, four children were attacked by dogs in Yellareddypet Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, Varun and Varshit Reddy. The children were doing their homework when the attack took place.