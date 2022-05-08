Telangana: Seven PHCs awarded NQAS certificate by National Health Mission

Hyderabad: Seven Public Health Centres (PHC) in Telangana on Saturday were awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NAQS) certificate by the National Health Mission.

Among the NQAS-certified PHCs are PHC Nellikudur in Mahabubabad, PHC Tekmal in Medak, PHC Ibrahimpatnam in Jagtial, PHC Kammarpally, UPHC Ramwell in Jagtial, UPCH Ghanpur in Bhupalpally, PHC Sujathanagar in Kothugudem.

PHC Ghanpur was awarded the highest score of 93.5 percent for its services and standards, whereas PHC Sujathapur stood in second place with an overall score of 91.9 percent. The criteria for awarding the NQAS certificate are based on eight parameters including service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcome.