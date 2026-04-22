Telangana: Several injured as TGSRTC bus hits median in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Several passengers were injured after a TGSRTC bus hit a median in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Wednesday, April 22.

The accident occurred at Kothirampur where the driver lost control and hit the divider before crashing into an oncoming lorry. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was significantly damaged.

Several passengers were injured after a TGSRTC bus hit a median in Telangana's Karimnagar on Wednesday, April 22.



The accident occurred at Kothirampur where the driver lost control and hit the divider before crashing into an oncoming lorry. The impact of the collision was so… pic.twitter.com/QLgT3y6wgT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 22, 2026

A video shared on social media showed injured passengers getting out of the bus with the help of locals.

According to reports, a private driver was driving the bus without a conductor. He was also checking tickets of the passengers. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.