Telangana: Several Vemulawada Rajanna temple employees transferred after ACB raids

Hyderabad: Scores of lower-rung employees working in the Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple were transferred internally three days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths found several irregularities in record-keeping.

Nine senior assistants, two junior assistants, five record assistants and another employee were transferred by Vinod Reddy, the temple’s executive officer on Tuesday.

The ACB found irregularities in records on the procurement of ghee, cashew nuts and oil. They have also found that the temple officials were collecting money from the devotees who come to offer their prayers. They have also found that devotees who offer their hair to the presiding deity were being asked to pay anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 100, which they found, was a violation of the endowment rules.

ACB officials have also found that the procurement of provisions was done as per the old tenders, without calling for a new tender or obtaining the permission of the endowments department.

The ACB officials also gathered details on the funds spent on the other temples attached to the main temple. “There have been many allegations against this temple the reason why we have come along with an inspector and other team members to inspect the operation of the temple. After completing our inspections we will send a report to the State government,” said Ramana Murthy, DSP, ACB.

He said that similar inspections were being carried out in various other government departments as well.