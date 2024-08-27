Telangana: Several Vemulawada Rajanna temple employees transferred after ACB raids

The ACB sleuths have found irregularities in records on the procurement of ghee, cashew nuts and oil.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2024 4:09 pm IST
Scores of employees of Vemulawada temple transferred after ACB inspections found irregularities in record-keeping and other spending.

Hyderabad: Scores of lower-rung employees working in the Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple were transferred internally three days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths found several irregularities in record-keeping.

Nine senior assistants, two junior assistants, five record assistants and another employee were transferred by Vinod Reddy, the temple’s executive officer on Tuesday.

The ACB found irregularities in records on the procurement of ghee, cashew nuts and oil. They have also found that the temple officials were collecting money from the devotees who come to offer their prayers. They have also found that devotees who offer their hair to the presiding deity were being asked to pay anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 100, which they found, was a violation of the endowment rules.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man ransacks religious place in Santoshnagar, protest ensues

ACB officials have also found that the procurement of provisions was done as per the old tenders, without calling for a new tender or obtaining the permission of the endowments department.

The ACB officials also gathered details on the funds spent on the other temples attached to the main temple. “There have been many allegations against this temple the reason why we have come along with an inspector and other team members to inspect the operation of the temple. After completing our inspections we will send a report to the State government,” said Ramana Murthy, DSP, ACB.

He said that similar inspections were being carried out in various other government departments as well.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2024 4:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button