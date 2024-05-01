Telangana: Shabbir Ali accuses PM Modi of inciting communal hatred

Hyderabad: Advisor to State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inciting communal feelings and hatred among various communities by falsely alleging that the reservation was taken from backward classes and given to Muslims.

Shabbir Ali emphasised that the 4 per cent reservation given to 14 selective groups of Muslims in 2004-05 was based on social, educational, and economic backwardness, not on religious grounds.

Addressing the Congress ‘ Jana Jathara Sabha’ public meeting in Koratla on Wednesday, Shabbir Ali reminded that the reservation for Muslims in the BC-E group was established through legislation passed by the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and legislative council.

He said that when Congress came to power in 2004, the government had implemented 5 per cent reservation for Muslims by creating a new category ‘E’ among OBCs without altering the existing reservations. However, because this exceeded the Supreme Court’s ceiling of 50 per cent, the High Court struck it down, leading to new legislation that reduced the quota to 4 per cent.

He noted that the issue was currently sub judice and that comments on Muslim reservations would not only amount to contempt of court but would also violate the model code of conduct.

Shabbir Ali urged the Election Commission of India to restrain PM Modi and other BJP leaders from discussing the 4 per cent Muslim reservation issue, given that it is under judicial review. He emphasized that it’s crucial for everyone to respect the Supreme Court and to trust its wisdom in sensitive matters like the 4 per cent Muslim quota, which affects lakhs of poor people.

Emphasising that Muslims, alongside Hindus and people from other communities, had played a significant role in the country’s freedom struggle, he questioned whether Muslims didn’t have rights to the country’s resources and opportunities, and if they were not equal citizens.

Expressing his concern that the constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar was under attack in the present Lok Sabha elections, he urged the citizens to defend it.