Telangana: Shadnagar PS cop booked for Dalit woman’s torture

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police booked a case against now suspended Detective Inspector (DI) Rami Reddy and four constables for subjecting a Dalit woman to third degree torture in connection with enquiry into a theft case.

The incident took place on July 28, when Sunitha, the 35-year-old woman, and her husband Bheemaiah were called up to the Shadnagar police station on the grounds of a theft case. The Dalit woman was then subjected to torture by the on-duty police officers.

Soon after the incident came to light, the Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty suspended the detective inspector and the four constables. The woman had alleged the Inspector and constables tortured her at the police station in presence of her 14 year old son and forced her to confess a theft case.

Also Read Hyderabad: 5 cops suspended for torturing Dalit woman in custody

A theft was reported in the house of her neighbour and police called the woman, her husband and son for an enquiry. The victim was reportedly stripped and tortured. After the woman was released she approached local leaders who brought the torture by the Shadnagar cops to the notice of higher officials

The Cyberabad Commissioner suspended the Shadnagar policemen and ordered an enquiry initially. A case was booked against the Inspector and four policemen after the victim lodged a complaint. The police booked case under the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act.