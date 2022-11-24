Telangana: Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP on November 25

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader, Marri Shashidhar Reddy is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 25 in New Delhi.

Reddy will be inducted into the BJP in the presence of the national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other members of the saffron party will accompany Reddy to the national capital. It is to be noted that Reddy quit Congress on November 22.

Earlier, the grand old party had expelled Reddy for reportedly meeting union home minister Amit Shah. Reddy, son of late chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy, told reporters that he was quitting the party with a heavy heart and had written a letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi, explaining the reasons for his decision.

Also Read Telangana Congress senior leader Shashidhar Reddy quits

He said the Congress was on a decline in Telangana and people no longer have confidence that a leader elected on a party ticket will remain. Reddy alleged that the Congress party failed to play the role of the opposition.

(With inputs from IANS)