Telangana sheep rearers to protest demanding DBT for sheep scheme on Dec 19

Hyderabad: Demanding the Congress government to implement its poll promise of giving Rs 2 lakh to sheep rearers through direct benefit transfer (DBT), ‘Gorla Mekala Pempakamdarla Sangham’ is holding a dharna at 12 pm on Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Thursday, December 19.

U Ravinder, general secretary of the organisation has demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy to give a clear assurance in the present assembly sessions.

The sheep distribution scheme was implemented during the BRS government, which was marred by allegations of corruption and commissions.

In June, 2024, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had made ten arrests in the case, including top officials of the veterinary and animal husbandry department.

Even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had stepped to probe into the suspected money laundering angle as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in the alleged Sheep Distribution Scam.

The ACB had alleged Rs 700-crore ‘scam’ in the ‘scheme’ with the money changing hands, and individuals from the neighbouring states have been found involved in the scam, leading the ED to launch the probe.

Sheer rearers’ organisations have been demanding the previous government, as well as the present government, to transfer Rs 2 lakh directly to the beneficiaries who had paid their demand drafts (beneficiary amount) for the scheme during the previous government, but have not received their sheep units which includes 20 sheep and a ram.

Months before the 2023 assembly elections, BRS government had assured that amount will be deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT, but it didn’t happen. The sheep rearers have been demanding the Congress government to implement the same, which was also promised by Congress.

As thousands of beneficiaries who have already paid their share of amount have been waiting for years, the organisations have been demanding the immediate implementation of the scheme.