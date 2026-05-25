Telangana SHG women to run super markets with government funding

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Mahila Shakthi Super Shakti Bazars will be opened in the urban areas on the lines of Dmart and Big Bazar, as part of the state government’s ‘Mahila Shakti’ initiative to economically empower the women.

Revanth Reddy said that the government was prepared to lease out land at concessional rates in the urban areas for the establishment of these super bazaars.

At an event held as part of the “Women’s Week” celebrations, organized under the “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika,” Revanth Reddy described the move as a historic initiative aimed at economically empowering women.

“The objective of this initiative is to ensure that quality goods are made accessible to the public, farmers find a market for their produce, and women’s groups generate income. The government will also serve as a stakeholder in the Mahila Shakti Super Bazaars, ensuring that high-quality agricultural produce, organic products, and daily essentials cultivated by the farmers reach consumers through this channel. “If rural produce secures a robust market, it would benefit the farmers,” he said.

He also announced that 553 buses owned by the Self Help Group (SHG) Women will be flagged off at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds on June 5.

Stating that the government was ready to allocate 100 acre land , the chief minister said that a scheme to establish rice mills, warehouses at the mandal level, and logistics parks by the women groups (SHG) could be expanded to procurement, storage, and milling of food grains.

He said measures would be implemented to enable the women groups to directly procure paddy and supply the processed rice to the government.