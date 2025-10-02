Telangana: Shikha Goel takes charge as director general of vigilance dept

IPS officer Shikha Goel
Shikha Goel

Hyderabad: IPS officer Shikha Goel took charge as the director general of the Telangana vigilance and enforcement department on Thursday, October 2.

In a post on X, the former head of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB) said, “Took charge as the Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement, and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD, Telangana today. Will also continue to discharge my duties as Director, Cyber Security Bureau. I look forward to strengthening transparency, integrity, and accountability in governance, while continuing to serve the people with utmost dedication.”

Goel is an IPS officer of the 1994 batch. She has previously served as the Director General of the Telangana CID.

On September 27, Goel was appointed Director General, Vigilance Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

Senior IPS and IAS officers were transferred in a major reshuffle by the Telangana government.

