Telangana shivers as night temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: People of Telangana state are feeling the chill as the night temperature in some districts of the state dropped below 10 degrees Celsius yesterday.

In Kumuram Bheem and Adilabad, the night temperature reached as low as 9.3 and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

As per the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the night temperature in the state is likely to be in the range of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius whereas, Hyderabad is likely to record night temperature between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius till November 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to be 30-33 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the temperature is forecasted to be between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Night temperature in Hyderabad

The residents of Hyderabad are also witnessing a drop in night temperature. All the zones in the city are seeing haze or mist in the morning.

In the city, the Charminar zone recorded the lowest minimum temperature last night. The night temperature in the zone drop to 15 degrees Celsius. It is near the record lowest temperature in the city in November.

In November 2012, the city saw 12.4 degrees Celsius which is the lowest recorded temperature in the month.