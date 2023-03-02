Telangana: Shivunipally village secy caught taking bribe

The accused officer Kurra Chiranjeevi, 43, had demanded the bribe amount from Shivaratri Komuraiah for processing bills of Rs. 21 lakh pertaining to civil contractors.

Updated: 2nd March 2023
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana state

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a village secretary of Shivunipally village Gram Panchayath of Station Ghanpur mandal of Jangaon district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from a civil contractor.

The accused officer Kurra Chiranjeevi, 43, had demanded the bribe amount from Shivaratri Komuraiah for processing bills of Rs. 21 lakh pertaining to civil contractors. He was caught red-handed.

The fingers of the right hand of the accused officer yielded positive results in the chemical test and the bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer at his instance.

He was produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases in Hyderabad.

