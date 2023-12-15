Telangana: Collector’s gunman kills wife, kids before shooting self

Hyderabad: A man who is working as a Personal Security Officer for Siddipet district collector killed his wife, son, and daughter before ending his life on Friday.

Amul Naresh, who is a gunman for the collector didn’t report for work on Friday. His colleagues after trying to contact him over the phone. Later when they reached his house at Chinakunta mandal, they found the four dead bodies.

Police suspect Naresh killed his wife Chaitanya, son Revanth, and Hima Shri’s daughter. Naresh carried a 9 mm pistol issued to him by the department.

Senior officials of Siddipet police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police are trying to find out the reason leading to the incident. The police were told that the couple argued over repayment of loans.