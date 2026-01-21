Telangana signs MoU with Californian next-gen AI company

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led delegation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos with Blaize, a company based in California that designs energy-efficient AI hardware.

The “Telangana Rising” delegation, while meeting Blaize’s co-founder and CEO, Dinakar Munagala, promised support for scaling the company’s Research and Development centre in Hyderabad.

The meeting focused on boosting Telangana’s initiatives in electronics, semiconductors, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the company directly involved in building software for AI-driven data centres.

Blaize has branched out across Asia, strengthening smart cities and industry solutions, including a dedicated R&D centre in Hyderabad. The meeting also focused on ways for the state to help scale the R&D centre.

On signing the MoU, the Chief Minister remarked that Telangana’s aim to become an AI data centre hub is central to the state’s vision of achieving USD 3 trillion growth over the next two decades.

“Our state is rapidly emerging as a progressive, technology-driven state, with high-impact initiatives across AI, datacentres, quantum computing, hardware and automation,” Reddy said.

State I-T minister Sridhar Babu also explained the efforts made in launching the “Telangana AI innovation Hub,” the state’s strategic AI nerve centre for driving investments, research, and innovation to position Hyderabad as a premier global AI destination. He further vowed to support advancing AI engineering talent for the Hyderabad Blaize centre

The meeting also focused on exploring industry use, such as piloting AI solutions for healthcare diagnostics, manufacturing automation, and energy efficiency.