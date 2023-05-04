Telangana: Singareni records over 4% growth in coal production in April

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has recorded a growth of 4.7 percent in coal production in April this year.

A 5.7 percent growth in coal transportation and 12.6 percent growth in overburden removal was also recorded last month as against April 2022.

A review meeting chaired by SCCL managing director N Sridhar was held with senior officials where he informed that the company had transported 60 lakh tonnes of coal with 108 percent growth.

“Coal production stood at 55.7 lakh tonnes with 4.7 growth and 422 lakh cubic meters of overburden were removed with 102 per cent, exceeding the target of 410 lakh cubic meters of overburden removal during April,” said Sridhar.

The officials were directed to take measures to increase the coal production during the month to 67.58 lakh tonnes.

“At least 2.20 lakh tonnes of coal production has to be taken up on a daily basis to achieve the target,” he said, adding that there was a need to transport 2.26 lakh tonnes of coal every day to achieve the target of 70 lakh tonnes of coal transportation.

Sridhar further asked the officials to remove 15.5 cubic metres of overburden every day to reach the target of 48.05 million cubic meters during the month.