Telangana: Singareni workers to get Deepawali bonus of Rs 93,750 each

In addition to the Diwali bonus, the employees have recently received other financial incentives, including a 33 per cent profit-sharing amounting to Rs 796 crore.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, October 24 released Deepawali bonus for Singareni workers. Under the Production Linked Reward Scheme (PLRS) Rs 358 crore has been sanctioned.

The government has added an additional Rs 50 crore for this year. Each worker would receive Rs 93,750 as a bonus, which will be deposited into their accounts by Friday. 40,000 Singareni employees are expected to benefit from the bonus.

In addition to the Deepawali bonus, the employees recently received other financial incentives, including a 33 per cent profit-sharing amounting to Rs 796 crore. Each worker received an average of Rs 1.9 lakh from this profit-sharing scheme, while outsourced staff were given Rs 5,000 each.

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka urged the workers to save the bonus money wisely and consider using it for family needs or investing in government saving schemes.

