Telangana: Singerini to mine 750 lakh tonnes of coal in next financial year

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has announced its target of producing 750 lakh tonnes of coal in the upcoming financial year (2023-24).

To achieve this goal, the company has set a target of producing 134 lakh tonnes of coal from five new mines.

A review meeting was held on Friday where SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar directed officials to take measures to produce at least 60 lakh tonnes of coal from Naini coal block in Odisha, 30 lakh tonnes from VK OC in New Gudem, four lakh tonnes from Goleti OC in Bellampally area, 10 lakh tonnes from JK OC mine in Yellandu and 30 lakh tonnes from Ramagundam coal mine.

The MD further directed the officials to secure permits for the MVK open cast, Tadicherla-2 and other mines to be taken up in 2024-25.