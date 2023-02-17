Singareni Collieries takes up project worth Rs 696 cr for pollution-free STPP

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has initiated the construction of a subsidiary project, Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), at a cost of Rs 696 crore to make the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) a completely pollution-free facility.

Following the directives of the Union ministry of environment and forests, SCCL has taken an environment-friendly mining initiative with one such project being constructed in the state.

Hyderabad-based PES Engineers Private Limited has undertaken the construction of the project through the tender process and has already completed 20 percent of the work.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar reviewed the progress of the project with thermal plant officials and construction agencies at Singareni Bhavan.

The chairman has set the deadline for completion of the project by June 2024 and the construction of the second unit by September next year.

“The new FGD set up as an environmentally friendly measure was likely to contribute to the plant’s operating costs through the sale of gypsum in the next period,” said the MD.