Telangana SIO joins DSC Protest

Hyderabad: Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana participated in a joint protest with English, Telugu, and Urdu medium DSC aspirants. The protest was held to demand the Telangana government conduct a mega DSC recruitment for all vacant posts.

The protest was attended by many Urdu medium DSC aspirants. PR Secretary, SIO Telangana, Abdul Rahman said, “The DSC posts were released just for election purposes. This is not proper DSC. We demand the government to conduct mega DSC and De-reserve Urdu medium seats. DSC should be conducted according to RTA. Many posts of D.I.E.T colleges do not have faculty, even the seats of guest faculty are vacant for many years. Students who are upcoming teacher are facing a lot problems due to this negligence.”

Prof Kondandram, a political activist, was also part of the protest. He spoke in support of the DSC aspirants and demanded that the government take the matter seriously