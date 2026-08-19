Telangana SIR: CEO discusses claims, objections with officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy held a video conference on Wednesday, August 19, with all District Election Officers (DEOs), and Election Registration Officers (EROs) on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

With the draft electoral rolls out, the meeting focused on claims and objections, addressing anomalies, no-mapping cases, and related electoral roll issues.

The CEO directed the DEOs and EROs to prepare and implement a detailed, time-bound action plan based on the anomalies and no-mapping cases of the polling stations at the constituency level, covering distribution of notices, conduct of hearings, disposal of claims and objections, and effective use of manpower.

The CEO reviewed the district-wise action plans for disposal of anomalies and no-mapping cases and stressed the need for timely disposal of claims and objections relating to Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 and to ensure that “No eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible person should be included.”