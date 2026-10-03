Telangana SIR: Most notices delivered, BLOs to collect papers

As far as the notices on account of logical discrepancies or no-mapping are concerned, of the 92,88,181 notices, 92,88,180 have been generated.

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CEO Telangana
CEO Telangana meets officials.

Hyderabad: As many as 59,35,479 voters have been cleared for the final electoral rolls in Telangana, according to the latest figures shared by the state Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, October 3.

As far as the notices on account of logical discrepancies or no-mapping are concerned, of the 92,88,181 notices, 92,88,180 have been generated. Of these, a sizeable number, 90,26,993, have been delivered.

Meanwhile, according to the CEO, those who have been served notices needn’t visit the ERO or the AERO. The BLO would visit them, collect the documents required, and upload them to ECI Net for decision by the ERO/AERO.

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Under exceptional circumstances, a hearing could be held online, said the CEO office. Meanwhile, the elector can also authorise any adult family member to attend the hearing on his/her behalf.

The CEO has also instructed for special care in case of bulk Form 7s. Form 7

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