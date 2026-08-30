Telangana SIR: Software glitches leave voters ‘unmapped’

Hyderabad: Several Telangana voters who reportedly submitted their enumeration forms with details from the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are now receiving notices stating that their names could not be mapped with the 2002 electoral rolls.

According to a report published in The Hindu, possible glitches in the software used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) may have resulted in some voters being wrongly categorised as “unmapped.”

Voters say they had already provided 2002 details

Some electors said they had spent considerable time searching the previous electoral rolls and providing the required information in their enumeration forms.

The Hindu quoted an elector, V Swapna, saying that her family had searched through old voter lists and successfully identified their details before filling out the forms. Despite this, all members of her family received notices saying their names were not mapped with the 2002 SIR.

Notices not always delivered at doorsteps

The issue is not limited to the mapping process. In several areas, BLOs are reportedly not delivering notices directly to voters’ homes.

Instead, some BLOs are sitting at community halls and asking electors to collect their notices.

Electoral officials said that in several cases, BLOs could not upload the 2002 electoral roll details into the ECI mobile application.

Also Read BLO strike hinders distribution of SIR notices in Hyderabad

A BLO, speaking to The Hindu anonymously, said the application did not accept details when there were even small differences in names.

Over 32 lakh electors listed as unmapped

In Telangana, there are 32,36,659 unmapped electors. Notices have been issued to these voters, mentioning the date and time for hearings before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

In Hyderabad, 5,80,908 electors are in the unmapped category.

They need to appear for the hearings with the relevant documents.