Telangana SIR: Software glitches leave voters ‘unmapped’

In Telangana, there are 32,36,659 unmapped electors.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Voters' lists and ballot papers being reviewed and sorted by election officials.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Several Telangana voters who reportedly submitted their enumeration forms with details from the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are now receiving notices stating that their names could not be mapped with the 2002 electoral rolls.

According to a report published in The Hindu, possible glitches in the software used by the Election Commission of India (ECI) may have resulted in some voters being wrongly categorised as “unmapped.”

Voters say they had already provided 2002 details

Some electors said they had spent considerable time searching the previous electoral rolls and providing the required information in their enumeration forms.

Subhan Bakery

The Hindu quoted an elector, V Swapna, saying that her family had searched through old voter lists and successfully identified their details before filling out the forms. Despite this, all members of her family received notices saying their names were not mapped with the 2002 SIR.

Notices not always delivered at doorsteps

The issue is not limited to the mapping process. In several areas, BLOs are reportedly not delivering notices directly to voters’ homes.

Instead, some BLOs are sitting at community halls and asking electors to collect their notices.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Electoral officials said that in several cases, BLOs could not upload the 2002 electoral roll details into the ECI mobile application.

A BLO, speaking to The Hindu anonymously, said the application did not accept details when there were even small differences in names.

Over 32 lakh electors listed as unmapped

In Telangana, there are 32,36,659 unmapped electors. Notices have been issued to these voters, mentioning the date and time for hearings before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

In Hyderabad, 5,80,908 electors are in the unmapped category.

They need to appear for the hearings with the relevant documents.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button